December 12, 1982 - March 1, 2020 Kelly Marie Hartline, 37, of Mooresville, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. She was born Dec. 12, 1982, in Mooresville, to Rick and Ann Bell Hartline of Mooresville. Kelly was a graduate of South Iredell High School and received her CNA from Mitchell Community College. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Kevin Hartline; sister, Lisa Tudor; brother-in-law, Brett Tudor; nephews, Wyatt and Keagan Tudor; and niece, Madison Tudor. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 5, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 6, in the funeral home chapel, with Eddie Karriker officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Kidney Foundation, 933 Louise Ave., Suite 101B, Charlotte, NC 28204. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory of Mooresville is serving the Hartline family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.

Service information

Mar 6
Funeral Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
1:00PM-1:45PM
Cavin-Cook Chapel
494 E. Plaza Drive
Mooresville, NC 28115
Mar 6
Graveside Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
2:00PM-2:30PM
Iredell Memorial Park
2304 Shelton Ave.
Statesville, NC 28677
