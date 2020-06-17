June 16, 1956 - June 14, 2020 Lori Adelina Constance Hayes, 63, of Mooresville, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, peacefully, at home. She was born June 16, 1956, in Union, S.C., to Neil Constance Sr. and Betty Robbins Constance. Lori attended Cleveland High School while living in Tennessee and graduated from Mooresville Senior High School in 1974. She is also a graduate of UNC-Charlotte. Lori had a long career at Davidson College as an administrative assistant. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Johnny Hayes of Mooresville; and her younger brother, Neil Constance Jr. No services will be held at this time. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
