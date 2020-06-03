January 10, 1947 - June 2, 2020 Vicky Lynn Morrow Hendrix, 73, of Mooresville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 10, 1947, in Lenoir, to the late Ralph and Edna Chamberlain Morrow. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Carlton Hendrix. Vicky was a successful Real Estate broker in Alabama before moving to Mooresville. She loved flower gardening and working in her yard. Her passion was being a foster parent and guiding children on the right path for a successful life and future. Vicky is survived by her children, Matthew Hendrix, Billy Hendrix (Amy) and Kellie Craig (Russell), Zana Bryant, and Collin Sigmon; grandchildren, Christopher, Bradley, Brittany, Hunter, Alyssa, Oliva and Nathan; and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 3, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Venmo for Mat Hendrix to be used for the education fund for Collin Sigmon. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Grandfather Clock Repair Professional In Home Service Call 336-692-4366 35 Years Experience
828-442-7224 TREE SERVICE Mike Carr Bucket Truck Services Trimming, Shaping, Full Take Down Stump Grinding, Brush Chipping Lot Clearing & Logging Excavation Services Log Length Firewood 24 HR emergency Storm Clean Up FULLY INSURED FREE ESTIMATES
JOHN'S LAWN CARE & Maintenance No Contracts....just quality lawn care for a reasonable price! Call 828-781-6595 today!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.