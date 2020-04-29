February 19, 1969 - April 23, 2020 Kenneth Wayne Hicks Jr., 51, of Mooresville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 23, 2020, due to an accident. He was born Feb. 19, 1969, in Tampa, Fla., to the late Mary Morgan Hart and Kenneth Wayne Hicks. Kenneth is survived by his stepfather, who raised him, Edward Hart; sons, Kenneth Hicks III, Edward Hicks, Brandon Hicks; sister, Amy Hart; and extended family. A memorial service will be held at a later date when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous, 150 S Church St., Mooresville, NC 28115. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Hicks family. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home www.cavin-cook.com
