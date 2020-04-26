May 11, 1935 - April 24, 2020 Ernestine Owens Hoffner, 84, of Cleveland, N.C., passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at The Laurels of Salisbury. She was born May 11, 1935, in Iredell County, to the late Ernest and Lorene Sloop Ownes. Mrs. Hoffner was a retired Registered Nurse. She was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Mount Ulla; where she was a former member of the choir. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James William Hoffner Sr. She is survived by her sons, Jimmy Hoffner and wife, Millicent, Lonnie Hoffner and wife, Julie, Ricky Hoffner and fiancée, Vanessa Bagby; brother, Edwin Owens and wife, Jo Carroll; grandchildren, Brandon Hoffner, Laura Allen, John Hoffner, Carrie Barnhardt, Hunter Hoffner, Hillary Key; and great-grandchildren, Peyton Key, Parker Hoffner, Westin Hoffner, Sadie Allen, Luke Allen, and Tucker Barnhard. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, April 27, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Wix officiating. For those who are unable to attend the service, you may go to the following link for the live stream www.facebook.com/CavinCookFuneralHomeServices/ A memorial service will be held at a later date when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church Music Program, 11020 NC Hwy 801, Mt. Ulla, North Carolina 28125. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ernestine Hoffner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.