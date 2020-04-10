March 27, 1937 - April 7, 2020 Jean McCauley Homesley, 83, of Davidson, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Novant Health Huntersville, with her loving daughter by her side. Jean was born March 27, 1937, in Richmond, Va., to the late Everett and Elia Wilson McCauley. She was a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill and was an avid Tar Heel fan!! Jean retired from McGuire Nuclear Station where she was loved by so many and known as "Jean Jean the Switchboard Queen". During her long career at McGuire, she forged many, many lifelong friendships. Her zest for life was enjoyed by all her coworkers. Her former coworkers have said, "She was a blessing to the McGuire family!", "Jean was special and shared that specialness with all she knew and met" and "She was a friend to all and will be missed immensely." Some of Jean's fondest memories came from the great friendships she made and fun times she had over the years at Stone Bluff on Lake Norman. She was often referred to as the "Mayor" of Stone Bluff for her love of the community and friends there. She loved all of her neighbors, young and old, so much. Jean took great pride in watching the children and grandchildren of her Stone Bluff friends grow up. Jean's family can't thank her Stone Bluff friends enough for all of the love and devotion they have shown her over the years and all they have done for her. They brought her so much joy and happiness. Jean held her good friend, Richard Stutts, very close to her heart. He was like a second son to her and they shared a wonderful friendship. Jean was also very grateful for the fun friendship and great support Rosie McNeil has given her over the past eight years. Jean is survived by her children, Cliff Homesley and wife, Fariba, Blair Homesley Hawley and husband, Jason; sister, Pat Monacella and husband, Vinny, and their children, Anne, Mike, Joe and Steve. The greatest joy of her life was spending time with her grandchildren and watching them grow up to be such fine young men and women. Jean cherished every moment she spent with them and loved them with all her heart. She was so involved in their lives and cared about their happiness and well-being more than anything in this world. They had many great laughs and fun times together. She was such a loving and devoted "Gagi" to her grandchildren, Troy Homesley III and wife, Sonya, Persia Homesley (Ray), Cyrus Homesley (Marjon), Darius Homesley (Jennie), Kenan Hawley, and Landon Hawley. She is also survived by her children's father, T.C. Homesley and his wife, Jacquie. A celebration of her life will be held as soon as conditions permit. Memorials may be sent to the charity of the donor's choice. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com
