Elgin E. Horton March 17, 2020 Mr. Elgin E. Horton, 81, of Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. A funeral service was held Saturday, March 21, at W.H.Bryant, A.E. Grier & Son's Funeral Home chapel at 2 p.m. Interment was held at Glenwood Memorial Park immediately following the service. W.H. Bryant, A.E. Grier & Son's Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family of Elgin Horton, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.