December 17, 1938 - May 6, 2020 Ervin Levoy James "Jim", 81, of Cornelius, passed away after a two-year battle with skin cancer, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center. He was born Dec. 17, 1938, in Marion County, S.C., to the late Levoy and Lorine Atkinson James. Mr. James was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He owned and operated Star Motors for 30-plus years and loved every minute of it. Jim enjoyed the lake life, boating, his dogs, and family gatherings. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra McConnell James of Cornelius; children, Bryan James of Mooresville, and Cynthia James of Denver, N.C.; and sisters, Sylvia Brower (Bill) of Mint Hill, and Faye Brown (Chip) of Conway, S.C. A memorial service will be held at a later date when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Skin Cancer Foundation, 205 Lexington Ave., 11th Floor, New York, NY 10016. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ervin James as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.