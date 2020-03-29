July 21, 1954 - March 24, 2020 Bobby Ray Johnson, 65, of Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born July 21, 1954, in Marion, to the late William and Ruth Phillips Johnson. He was retired from Southern States in Mooresville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Nyoka Yates; brothers, Leonard, Earnest, Ricky, and David Johnson; and granddaughter, Sasha Lynn Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Sandra "Sandy" Bowles Johnson; children, Jeremy Lee Johnson, David Heath Johnson (Angie); and granddaughters, Claira, Ivy, and Victoria Johnson. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 27, at Glenwood Memorial Park. For the ones who were unable to attend the service it was live streamed on our Facebook page, Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina, 217 E. Tremont Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com

