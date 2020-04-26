August 20, 1946 - April 20, 2020 Linda "Kay" Kluttz Jones, 73, of Mooresville, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. She was born Aug. 20, 1946, in Salisbury, to the late Ray and May Ritchie Kluttz. Mrs. Jones graduated from South Rowan High School and Kings College in Charlotte. She retired from Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in the administration office. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Charlie" Jones; son, Kalen Jones; brother, Robert Kluttz; and sister, Betty K. Safrit. She is survived by her nieces, Anna Hinshaw, Nora Helms, Pam Safrit; nephew, Kevin Safrit; numerous great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and-nephews; and her beloved fur babies, Tessa, Little Bit, and Otis. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary, 220 Grace Church Rd, Salisbury, NC 28147. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com

