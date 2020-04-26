August 20, 1946 - April 20, 2020 Linda "Kay" Kluttz Jones, 73, of Mooresville, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. She was born Aug. 20, 1946, in Salisbury, to the late Ray and May Ritchie Kluttz. Mrs. Jones graduated from South Rowan High School and Kings College in Charlotte. She retired from Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in the administration office. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Charlie" Jones; son, Kalen Jones; brother, Robert Kluttz; and sister, Betty K. Safrit. She is survived by her nieces, Anna Hinshaw, Nora Helms, Pam Safrit; nephew, Kevin Safrit; numerous great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and-nephews; and her beloved fur babies, Tessa, Little Bit, and Otis. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary, 220 Grace Church Rd, Salisbury, NC 28147. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
SAM A. BYERS & SONS Moving Service, Inc. MOVING PACKING STORAGE CRATING ANTIQUES PIANOS 704-528-9596 Troutman, NC NCUCC-2302 Local - 48 states since 1935 www.byersandsons.com
Kirby Maintenance New roofs Tear offs Shingle or metal Vinyl siding all types Window replacements Gutter installation Fully insured. Free estimatesmates 828-308-8412
For All of your Service, Installation & Repair Needs for Heating & Air ALSO DUCT CLEANING Residential & Commercial Licensed & Insured NC33283 johnnyonthespothvac.com 24 Hour Service Senior Discounts! ¶ Military Discounts! FINANCING NOW AVAILABLE 12 yr. parts and labor warrant…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.