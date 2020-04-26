September 26, 1946 - April 23, 2020 Mary "Susan" Ketchie, 73, of Mount Ulla, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at The Citadel of Mooresville. She was born Sept. 26, 1946, in Salisbury, to the late Ralph and Lillian Hire Ketchie. Ms. Ketchie attended Christ Episcopal Church in Cleveland, N.C. She was survived by her brothers, Ralph Ketchie Jr., and Gene Ketchie and wife, Amparo. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 27, at Christ Episcopal Church Cemetery with the Rev. Sarah Blaies officiating. For those who are unable to attend the service, you may go to the following link, www.facebook.com/CavinCookFuneralHomeServices/. for the live stream. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 37, Cleveland, N.C. 27013. The family would like to give a special thank you to all Susan's doctors, nurses, and health care workers who made her life more comfortable through the last few years. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home www.cavin-cook.com

