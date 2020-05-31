On Thursday, May 28, 2020, Frank MacLeod, 92, from Mooresville, passed away peacefully at his Nursing Home in Mooresville. Frank was a devoted husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He was a World War II Army Veteran, were he honed his skills as a large vehicle driver and mechanic. He had a friendly outgoing nature that served him well the rest of his life and will be very much missed by all who knew him. Frank was the son of Anton H. MacLeod and Martha S. MacLeod, of Windsor, Conn. and Springfield, Mo. He was also the devoted husband of Jennie F MacLeod, from Windsor Locks, where they spent the majority of their lives together; and they lived in Mooresville, since 1999. Frank was preceded by his parents and by his wife of 70 years. Frank is survived by his sister, Patti Kennedy; daughter, Karen Montgomery; son, Douglas MacLeod; granddaughter, Katherine MacLeod; son-in-law, Hugh Montgomery; and daughter-in-law, Laura MacLeod. A memorial service for Frank will be held at a future date. His church of worship was Living Waters, in Mooresville. The funeral arrangements will be handled by Cavin-Cook Funeral Home in Mooresville. Thanks to Citadel, formerly Genesis, for the wonderful job taking care of both Frank and Jennie for several years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Living Waters Church, 761 River Hwy, Mooresville, NC 28117. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory www.cavin-cook.com
Breaking
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
SAM A. BYERS & SONS Moving Service, Inc. MOVING PACKING STORAGE CRATING ANTIQUES PIANOS 704-528-9596 Troutman, NC NCUCC-2302 Local - 48 states since 1935 www.byersandsons.com
For All of your Service, Installation & Repair Needs for Heating & Air ALSO DUCT CLEANING Residential & Commercial Licensed & Insured NC33283 johnnyonthespothvac.com 24 Hour Service Senior Discounts! ¶ Military Discounts! FINANCING NOW AVAILABLE 12 yr. parts and labor warrant…
ROSE BROTHERS LAWNCARE & LANDSCAPING MOWING HEDGE TRIMMING FERTILIZING STUMP GRINDING MULCHING GARDEN PREPPING PINE STRAW PHILLIP & ISAAC ROSE 704-437-1552
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.