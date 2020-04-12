July 29, 1918 - April 7, 2020 Leonard Newton McCutcheon, 101, of Forest Hills Drive in Denver, N.C., died Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Mr. McCutcheon was born July 29, 1918. He was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Andrew McCutcheon. He was a World War II veteran, having served in the United States Army. He is survived by his wife, Anne Rymer McCutcheon of the home; and daughters, Becky Jamison of Trinity, Martha Anne Hardy of Fleming Island, Fla., and Jane Reese of Lincolnton. No services are planned at this time, but will be held at a later date. Warlick Funeral Home

