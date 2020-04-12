July 29, 1918 - April 7, 2020 Leonard Newton McCutcheon, 101, of Forest Hills Drive in Denver, N.C., died Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Mr. McCutcheon was born July 29, 1918. He was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Andrew McCutcheon. He was a World War II veteran, having served in the United States Army. He is survived by his wife, Anne Rymer McCutcheon of the home; and daughters, Becky Jamison of Trinity, Martha Anne Hardy of Fleming Island, Fla., and Jane Reese of Lincolnton. No services are planned at this time, but will be held at a later date. Warlick Funeral Home
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
LAND Clearing, Grading & Stumping Large or Small Jobs. Hauling Rock/Dirt 704-682-0748 ~ Beth 704-682-0749 ~ John J & H Clearing & Grading
ALL SEASON CONTRACTING CO. Shingle Roofing & Gutters New construction, Re roofs, Tear-offs, Repair, etc. Misc. Home Repairs, All Work Guaranteed. Free Estimates Call 828-584-3859
ROSE BROTHERS LAWNCARE & LANDSCAPING MOWING HEDGE TRIMMING FERTILIZING STUMP GRINDING MULCHING GARDEN PREPPING PINE STRAW PHILLIP & ISAAC ROSE 704-437-1552
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.