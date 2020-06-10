Annette "Netta" Sarah McKean February 16, 1938 - June 4, 2020 Annette "Netta" Sarah McKean, 82, of Mooresville, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, peacefully at her home. She was born Feb. 16, 1938, to the late Michael G. Marchan and Mary Marchan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Marchan Jr. She was raised in the Gerritson Beach area of Brooklyn in New York City, where she met her husband when she was 15 years old. She later raised her own children in Staten Island, N.Y., and Middletown, N.J. She was a registered nurse for 55 years after graduating from Kings County Nursing School in New York. After a successful career working as a registered nurse in hospitals, nursing homes and private duty roles she opened her own home health care agency, Preferred Health Care, which she operated for many years in Brick, N.J. After relocating to Mooresville in 1995, she continued to operate another business as a partner in Laser Renew of North Carolina. Annette is survived by her devoted husband of nearly 62 years, Richard D McKean Sr.; children, Richard D. McKean Jr. of Troutman, Nancy Ann Davis (Butch) of Middletown, N.J., and Julie Ann Davis (Greg) of Cleveland, N.C.; grandchildren, Christopher McKean (Asti) and Michael Rafi; two great-granddaughters, Rylie and Kylie McKean; her sister, Margaret Donahue (Jim) of Staten Island, N.Y.; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held Friday, June 12, at 11 a.m., at St. Therese Catholic Church in Mooresville. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com

