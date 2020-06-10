Annette "Netta" Sarah McKean February 16, 1938 - June 4, 2020 Annette "Netta" Sarah McKean, 82, of Mooresville, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, peacefully at her home. She was born Feb. 16, 1938, to the late Michael G. Marchan and Mary Marchan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Marchan Jr. She was raised in the Gerritson Beach area of Brooklyn in New York City, where she met her husband when she was 15 years old. She later raised her own children in Staten Island, N.Y., and Middletown, N.J. She was a registered nurse for 55 years after graduating from Kings County Nursing School in New York. After a successful career working as a registered nurse in hospitals, nursing homes and private duty roles she opened her own home health care agency, Preferred Health Care, which she operated for many years in Brick, N.J. After relocating to Mooresville in 1995, she continued to operate another business as a partner in Laser Renew of North Carolina. Annette is survived by her devoted husband of nearly 62 years, Richard D McKean Sr.; children, Richard D. McKean Jr. of Troutman, Nancy Ann Davis (Butch) of Middletown, N.J., and Julie Ann Davis (Greg) of Cleveland, N.C.; grandchildren, Christopher McKean (Asti) and Michael Rafi; two great-granddaughters, Rylie and Kylie McKean; her sister, Margaret Donahue (Jim) of Staten Island, N.Y.; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held Friday, June 12, at 11 a.m., at St. Therese Catholic Church in Mooresville. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
KIRBY MAINTENANCE
D & R Electrical Service CALL US FOR ALL YOUR RESIDENTIAL NEEDS.... New Homes, Remodel Additions, Adding Outlets/Lights, Etc. 40 YEARS EXPERIENCE CALL 704-202-4541
ROCKY TOP TREE SERVICES & LANDSCAPING Removals Trimming Topping Excavating Stump Grinding Fencing 24 Hour Emergency Service 26 Years in Business. Licensed & Insured. Reasonable rates. Free estimates 828-493-3449
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.