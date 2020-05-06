March 22, 1927 - May 2, 2020 Miriam Watson McNeely transitioned peacefully to her eternal life, with Jesus, Saturday, May 2, 2020, with her daughter, Connie, by her side, at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. Miriam was born March 22, 1927, to Ruth Lane Milner and Emory Buie Watson in Jonesboro. Miriam was valedictorian of her High School's senior class, and went on to graduate from Flora MacDonald College with a bachelor's degree in Organ, and was the president of her class. Upon graduation, she accepted a position of organist/secretary at First Presbyterian Church and moved to Mooresville in 1948. There she met and married the love of her life, Asa Thurston McNeely, where they began raising children at the McNeely homeplace on Academy Street, then moving to the farm in Mount Ulla just outside of Mooresville in 1955. Miriam served First Presbyterian Church for the next 45 years as organist, director of Christian Education, Stephen Minister, Deacon, Elder, Spiritual Advisor, friend, or whatever needed to be done to serve her Lord. Apart from her professional career, she was a loving and faithful mother, wife, daughter, sister, cousin, aunt, and special friend to countless people. Her legacy of encouragement and joyfulness making everyone feel special will live on for many years to come. She is remembered for her love and devotion to Jesus Christ that directed her life. She was preceded in death by her son, Milner Watson McNeely; her husband, Asa Thurston McNeely; and her brother, Emory Milner Watson. She is survived by her children, Asa Thurston McNeely Jr. and wife, Gwen, Constance (Connie) McNeely May and husband, Harvey Craig May III, Mark Emory McNeely and wife, Jen; and former daughter-in-law, Susan Mace; grandchildren, Asa Thurston McNeely III, and wife, Marissa, Wiley McNeely Revis and husband, Brandon, Harvey Craig May IV, and wife, Kate, William Thurston May, Emory Thurston McNeely and fiancé, Hannah Hutchens, Connor Brian McNeely, and Anna Marie McNeely; great-grandchildren Levi McNeely and Brodie Revis. Services will be held Thursday, May 7, at First Presbyterian Church in Mooresville, with the Rev. Dr. David F. Rockness officiating. A private internment will take place immediately preceding the service at Glenwood Cemetery in Mooresville. A live stream of the service will be made available. The family would encourage any gifts or memorials to be directed in her name to First Presbyterian Church, 249 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, NC 28115-3132. Funds will be dispersed through the Missions Committee of First Presbyterian Church Mooresville after the family has had time to consider recipients. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
MICHAEL BROWN
A + Concrete Service Residential/Commercial Driveways, sidewalks, patios etc... Experienced Professional Service Home Owner Friendly Fully Insured Mobile- 828-962-6807
Gutter Cleaning Repairs Installations "Gutter Guards" Kirby Maintenance
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.