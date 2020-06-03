May 30, 2020 Betty Burgess Mills passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. Mrs. Mills was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Tate L. Mills. She is survived by her three children, Suzanne Woods (Richard), Tom Mills (Robin) and Richard Mills; grandchildren, Leahanne Woods, Jason Tate Mills, Jessica Mills and Katy Mills, all of whom she adored; and three special great-grandchildren, Joseph Woods, Owen Smith and Emerson Blake Carrington. A lifelong resident of Mooresville, Mrs. Mills was the youngest daughter of the late Jack and Bertha B. Burgess. She was also preceded her in death by two sisters, Bonita Harris and Juanita Burgess. A member of Mooresville A.R.P. Church for more than 60 years, Mrs. Mills was active in the church choir. She sang solos, not only in church, but also for many weddings and special events. A private family service will be held. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory www.cavin-cook.com

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Mills as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.