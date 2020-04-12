September 16, 1937 - April 4, 2020 Jerry Ann Council Mills, 82, of Mooresville, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was born Sept. 16, 1937, in Apex, to the late James and Betty Keith Council. Mrs. Mills was a retired legal secretary in Charlotte for 30 years. She was a member of Fair View United Methodist Church in Mooresville, where she taught Sunday school. Mrs. Mills had a passion for going to Tennessee Walking Horse shows. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don E. Mills; sister, Sandra Nidifer; and grandson, Jason Mills. She is survived by her son, Dr. Don "Ed" Mills Jr. and wife, Karen; sister, Jeon C. Morrison; and grandson, Dr. Christopher Mills. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to TS Alliance, 8737 Colesville Rd., Ste. 400, Silver Springs, MD 20910. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com
