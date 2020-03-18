April 7, 1955 - March 10, 2020 Connie Cauble Newberg, 64, of Gastonia passed away, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Caromont Regional Medical Center. She was born April 7, 1955, to Carolyn Tolar and the late Bill Cauble. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Joseph "Little Joe" Cauble; stepfathers, Papa Luke Gwaltney and Jim Tolar; paternal grandparents, Everett & Pauline Cauble, and maternal grandparents, Olin & Nell Edwards. In addition to her mother, survivors include her daughter, Kelly Hartley; fiancé, Harvey "Butch" Newman; two sisters, Becky Fuller and husband, Hal, and Joan Wilcox and husband, Ricky; numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends at ARP Manor. All services are being held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gaston Hospice; or www.hatsalive.org., Helping Animals to Survive, P.O. Box 243 Denver, NC 28037.
Service information
2:00PM-3:00PM
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC 28120
3:00PM
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC 28120
