November 25, 1947 - March 5, 2020 Carlyle W. "Wilkie" Nunn Jr., 72, beloved husband, brother, father and grandfather, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, peacefully at home, after a six-year battle with cancer. He was born Nov. 25, 1947, in Goldsboro, to the late Janie Holland Nunn and Carlyle W. Nunn Sr. After proudly serving in the U.S. Coast Guard, aboard the Diligence during the Vietnam Era, he relocated to the Cabarrus and Iredell County area for the next 40 years. His time in the Coast Guard was one of his greatest sources of pride. He then spent 30 years in purchasing, sales and management in the lumber industry. Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Frances "Fran" Nunn; twin sons, Brian Adair Nunn (Ashley) and Christopher Scott Nunn (Brandy); stepchildren, Melanie Ann Smith (Pat) and David Eugene Cline; sister, Nancy Lambert (Tom); eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; special niece and nephew, numerous cousins; and many other special friends and relatives. He was a skilled woodworker, enjoyed his Jeep "Storm-N-Blu" with co-pilot, Stormy Harbour, his faithful boykin spaniel, and watching the Atlanta Braves with his sons and grandsons. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 11, at Southside Baptist Church in Mooresville, from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., at the church. A graveside service with full military honors, will follow the service at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. Memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church, 525 S Broad St., Mooresville, NC 28115; Living Military Museum at Richard's Coffee Shop,1165 N Main St., Mooresville, NC 28115; or to the Wounded Warrior Project via their website. Special thanks to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County and Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center/Oncology Hematology, Radiology. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com
