November 14, 1935 - May 29, 2020 Sarah Juanita Whitlow Parker, 84, of Mooresville, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. She was born Nov. 14, 1935, in Mooresville, to the late Myrtle Whitlow Tilley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Phil MacRae Parker; and brothers, Wade F. "Butch" Beaver and Marshall R. "Fuzzy" Beaver. She enjoyed doing crafts, looking for antiques and doing a lot of repurposing. She was a devoted member of Liberty Baptist Church. Sarah is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Kim Parker; sons, Collins Rodney Parker (Tammy) and Sean Parker (Kathleen); siblings, Dianne McCarter (Eric), Lois Compton, Tony Tilley (Patti), Jayne Graham (Rick), and Dean Vannoy; and grandchildren, Adam Parker (Kelley), Tara Moebes (Charlie), Megan Messier (Brian), Courtney Kenworthy (David), Leah Stanish (Nick), Collins Rodney Parker II, Alicia Porter (Rob), Courtney Sigmon and Hunter Sigmon. Services will be held Tuesday, June 2, at 2 p.m., at Liberty Baptist Church with the Rev. Eddie Graham officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 171 Johnson Dairy Rd., Mooresville, NC 28115. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory www.cavin-cook.com
