February 9, 1954 - May 18, 2020 Anne Schrum Peltier, 66, of Mooresville, passed away peacefully May 18, 2020, in the presence of her family. Born Feb. 9, 1954, in Greensboro, she was the daughter of John Louis Schrum Jr. and Margaret Ann Hunter Schrum. She married Robert "Bob" Joseph Peltier Jr., Jan. 1, 1983, in Charlotte. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church and formerly employed by Eastern Airlines for several years. Anne is remembered for her love of others. She enjoyed long conversations with close friends, cooking, and the beach. In her younger years, she enjoyed hot air ballooning and travel. She was known for her grand personality and deep friendships. Anne is survived by her mother, Margaret Ann Hunter Schrum; husband, Robert "Bob" Peltier Jr.; two sons, John Schrum Peltier, and Robert Joesph Peltier III; three siblings, John (Ellen) Schrum III, Ginna (Ted) Laporte, and Susan (Collin) Ladue; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center of Surf City. A ceremony for the celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Cavin Cook Funeral Home www.cavin-cookfh.com
