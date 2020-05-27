November 7, 1942 - May 22, 2020 James Lindy Pickrell, loving husband and father of one, passed away peacefully Friday, May 22, 2020, at the age of 77, in Chapel Hill. Lindy was born Nov. 7, 1942, on a farm in Tipton, Okla., to Dan and Elsa (Johnston) Pickrell. He received his bachelor's degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State University. On July 3, 1975, he married the love of his life, Jamie Elizabeth Savacool, in Dallas, Texas. They moved to Fountain Inn, S.C., where they raised one son, Aaron, 43. They later lived in Charlotte and Mooresville. Lindy was retired from Industrial Battery & Charger, where he worked for 22 years. Lindy had a passion for making people smile and laugh. He also loved finding beauty in nature and created many lovely pieces of natural artwork. He retired in his dream home on Lake Norman, where he found a love of boating, made countless friends, and wonderful memories with his family. He was known for his sense of humor, warm heart, love of nature, and doting love of his only granddaughter, Elena, 14. Lindy is survived by his wife, Jamie; his son, Aaron, his daughter-in-law, Brandy, and their daughter, Elena. Funeral services will be held in Lake Norman and Tipton, Okla., on future dates to be announced when it is safe to travel and congregate. City of Oaks Funeral Home & Cremations 4900 Green Rd., Raleigh, NC 27616
