April 17, 1939 - March 21, 2020 Erma Pope, 80, of Gaffney, S.C., passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born in Iredell County to the late Fred C. Christopher and Clara Edwards Christopher. A visitation was held from 12 to 5 p.m., Monday, March 23, at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home in Huntersville. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude; or Lighthouse Baptist Church in Charlotte. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home www.kepnerfh.com

