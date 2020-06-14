June 27, 1941 - June 8, 2020 Lawrence "Larry" L. Quinn, of Chicago, Ill., and Mooresville, died Monday, June 8, 2020, after a short illness unrelated to the current COVID-19 pandemic. He is survived by his wife, Theresa; children, John and Marie Quinn, Shellane and Tom Mulcahy, Luke and Yasuko Quinn; grandchildren, Meaghan, Morgan, and Declan Quinn, Rory, Shannon, and Graeme Mulcahy and Mona and Minka Quinn; many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-laws and friends. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Luke C. Quinn and Geraldine K. Schulte; sister, Mary; brother, John; and his Uncle Jack. Larry was born June 27, 1941. He was very proud to say that he was born above the saloon that his parents owned in Delhi, Iowa. He had a 'Huck Finn' early life living along the river and loving to ride his horses until the death of his father, at which point, he took over operating the family farm at the age of 15. Larry served in the U.S. Navy, and then attended the University of Iowa. After a short stint in the business world, he began a 42-year farming career in Cedar County, Iowa. Larry loved the land and made it a practice to always leave the land better than he found it. He was active in Cedar County Farm Bureau, served on the Clarence-Lowden and North Cedar School Boards. He was elected to the Eastern Iowa Light and Power Cooperative Board at the age of 39, and served 25 years. He subsequently served on the CIPCO G & T Board for 8 years, and the State Board of Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives for 4 1/2 years. Larry retired to North Carolina when he hung up his farmer's hat. It was retirement in words only, as until recently, he was actively managing commercial real estate properties in the south-eastern United States. Larry was a long-time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tipton, Iowa; more recently a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Mooresville, and an occasional patron of the music program at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Chicago, Illinois. Larry was a gregarious, lover of people who never let a stranger remain a stranger for long. He felt it his God-given right to embellish any story with a little Irish color. Those who knew him and loved him will miss him dearly. May he be driving around heaven in a brand new black shiny Cadillac Escalade. The family will have private services at a later date. His wife is currently residing at their home in Chicago, 2801 N Oakley Avenue #406, Chicago, IL 60618.
