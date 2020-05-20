March 22, 1992 - May 15, 2020 Benjamin Kyle Raymer, 28, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, in Denver, N.C. He was born in Mooresville, March 22, 1992, to Michael Raymer and Joy Franklin Marsh. Kyle was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Evelyn Raymer. He is survived by his fiancée, Melissa Blaine; mother, Joy Franklin Marsh and husband, Gary of Maiden; father, Michael McLain Raymer of Huntersville; brothers, John Kenneth Raymer and wife, Stephanie, Brett Michael Parsley (Alicia), Dwayne Parsley, and Michael Raymer Jr.; sisters, Autumn Raymer and Kelsey Hendricks; maternal grandmother, Frances I. Franklin; maternal grandfather, Phillip A. Franklin (Cynthia); and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Kyle was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Mooresville. He attended North Lincoln High School and NASCAR Technical Institute. Funeral services will be held privately. Friends are welcome to an open house Wednesday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Joy Marsh's home, 3676 Vickery Dr., in Maiden. Memorial contributions may be made to Holly'Z Hope at www.hollyzhope.com. Raymer Funeral Home www.raymerfh.com

