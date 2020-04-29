Emma Enid Robles-Ybarra M.D., 85, resident of Mooresville, quietly passed away at her home, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Originally from Puerto Rico, she completed Pre-Med at the University of Puerto Rico and then went to Temple Medical School, specializing in Pediatrics. After enjoying a pediatric practice in Lansdale, Pa., she became a physician at Pennhurst School for disabled and special needs individuals, and before retiring, also served at Norristown State Hospital with psychiatric patients, thus completing a very diverse and compassionate medical career. Dr. Robles then moved to Mooresville in 2007, to fully enjoy her retirement. She was a world traveler who collected art and loved music. She is survived by her cousins and her dear long-term friends, Kate Merrill and Susan Jennings, who lovingly helped her for many years. She will be cremated, and her ashes taken to Puerto Rico to rest beside her mother, Fidelina, according to her wishes. Rest-in-peace, Neddy. Love from Zoe, Helvia and Carlos, Orly, Cuchi, Kate, and Susan. Cavin Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com

