July 2, 1953 - April 24, 2020 Patrick Lee Rowan, 66, of Mount Ulla, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home. He was born July 2, 1953, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Lewis and Eleanor Nixon Rowan. Patrick loved music and theater and taught English at West Rowan High School in Mount Ulla. He is survived by his wife, Laura Ybarrondo Rowan; children, Brendan Rowan, Sean Rowan, Shannon Rowan, Darcy Hudson and her husband, Chris; brother, Mike Rowan; and his furry friends, Poco, Lucy, Buster, Scout, Nala, Clarence, Magnum, and Nico. A memorial service will be held at a later date when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com

