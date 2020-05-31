September 27, 2020 - May 26, 2020 Beverly Graham Saunders, of Mooresville, passed from this life into eternal life Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born Sept. 27, 1929, in Chicago, Ill. to the late Rev. Garret R. Graham and Lillian B. Graham. Beverly graduated from Virginia High School in 1947. She is also a graduate of Mars Hill Junior College and Towson State College (now Towson University). In 1948, while a student at Mars Hill, she met the love of her life, John E. Saunders. After a dating for a few months they were married Sept. 4, 1948. They were married for 71 years prior to his death in 2019. Mrs. Saunders taught first grade for many years in Baltimore, Md., and then worked at the Florida Baptist Credit Union in Jacksonville, Fla. John and Beverly served in Christian ministry in Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Florida, and North Carolina. In retirement they moved to their home on Lake Norman, in Mooresville, in 1997. They enjoyed hosting family and friends at the lake. There were many happy occasions celebrated in their home on the lake with Beverly being a gracious hostess. She was predeceased in death by her parents; her sister, Anne Raynes; brothers, Randall Graham and Mel Graham; and great-grandson, TJ Johnson. She is survived by sister, Norma Lis; daughter, Cathy Oldenburg (Jerry); son, John Jr. (Sally); daughter, Carla Enix (Jim); daughter, Carrie Holder (Derrick); grandchildren, whom she loved very much and who loved their Grandma, Jennifer Greene (Ben), Kristin Kipp, Ryan Saunders (Crista), Amy Honeycutt (Taylor), Rachel Enix, Jacob Enix, Nicole Decker (Blaine), Jessica Holder, and Deaven Holder; great-grandchildren, Ashley and Daniel Nibbana, Haley and Luke Saunders, and Merritt Honeycutt; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Saunders spent lots of hours tending to the many beautiful flowers in her garden at their home on the lake. She never saw a weed that she didn't want to pull. Mrs. Saunders also enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her Christian faith and love for the Lord were a great testimony and example for all who knew her. A service of celebration will be held Saturday, June 13 at 11 a.m., at Heritage House, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville. Prior to the service there will be visitation with the family at 10 a.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Officiating the service will be Dr. Jerry Cloninger, the Rev. Ryan Saunders, and Dr. John Saunders Jr. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church Mooresville building fund, 150 South Church St., Mooresville, NC 28115. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com
