Avon Carole Kasten Schneider, 86, of Statesville, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House. She was born in Miami, Fla., Oct. 4, 1933, to the late Fred A. Kasten and Mabel Deem Kasten. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Herman Schneider; a sister, Evelyn K. Darby; and a brother, Donald Kasten. Mrs. Schneider was a graduate of Miami Edison High School. She retired from teaching in the Iredell School District after 17 years, where she was the secretary at East Elementary and later at South Iredell High School. She had been a Pink Lady at Iredell Memorial Hospital for more than 20 years. She enjoyed genealogy and family history. Avon was a member of Rocky Mount U.M.C. and was very involved in the activities there. She enjoyed her friends and was very loyal to them. More than anything else, she loved her family. Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Chuck Schneider of Lexington, Ky., and Greg Schneider of Mooresville; a grandson, Hagan Schneider, and a granddaughter, Cameron Schneider both of Delray Beach, Fla.; a special niece, Sherri Goforth (Tony) of Southern Pines; and two great-nieces, Ashley Maiers (Matt) and Kelly Goforth. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held today (Wednesday, April 22), at 11 a.m., at the Rocky Mount U.M.C. Cemetery, with the Rev. Georgianna Hartline officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Gordon Hospice House, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625 or to the Iredell Memorial Volunteer Fund, c/o Iredell Memorial Hospital, 557 Brookdale Dr., Statesville, NC 28677. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the Schneider family. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
KIRBY MAINTENANCE
ON THE LEVEL MOLD & REPAIR SERVICES
ALL SEASON CONTRACTING CO. Shingle Roofing & Gutters New construction, Re roofs, Tear-offs, Repair, etc. Misc. Home Repairs, All Work Guaranteed. Free Estimates Call 828-584-3859
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.