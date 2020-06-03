October 9, 1945 - June 1, 2020 Steven Lee Shoe, 74, of Mooresville, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 9, 1945, in Salisbury, to the late Walter Lee Shoe and Velma Lillian Cress Shoe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret S. Shoe. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Vietnam era. He was a graduate of Appalachian State University. Steve was in the banking business for over 20 years and began his career with Piedmont Bank, and was a real estate agent at Knox Realty for many years, and manager of Mooresville ABC Store. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. He was also a member of Williams Masonic Lodge #176 AF&AM, Cornelius. Steve is survived by his second wife, Janice Shoe; children, Stephanie S. Glasco (Brian) of Estero, Fla., Elizabeth S. Rivera (David) of Brooklyn, N.Y., Darren Miller (Kathryn), Bradley Miller (Tia Taylor), Doris Bame of Carolina Beach; and sister, Ann Shive (Bill) of Salisbury. Services will be held Thursday, June 4, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home with the Rev. Dave Keck officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 454 Fieldstone Rd., Mooresville, NC 28115. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home www.cavin-cook.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Grandfather Clock Repair Professional In Home Service Call 336-692-4366 35 Years Experience
828-442-7224 TREE SERVICE Mike Carr Bucket Truck Services Trimming, Shaping, Full Take Down Stump Grinding, Brush Chipping Lot Clearing & Logging Excavation Services Log Length Firewood 24 HR emergency Storm Clean Up FULLY INSURED FREE ESTIMATES
JOHN'S LAWN CARE & Maintenance No Contracts....just quality lawn care for a reasonable price! Call 828-781-6595 today!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.