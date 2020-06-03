October 9, 1945 - June 1, 2020 Steven Lee Shoe, 74, of Mooresville, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 9, 1945, in Salisbury, to the late Walter Lee Shoe and Velma Lillian Cress Shoe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret S. Shoe. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Vietnam era. He was a graduate of Appalachian State University. Steve was in the banking business for over 20 years and began his career with Piedmont Bank, and was a real estate agent at Knox Realty for many years, and manager of Mooresville ABC Store. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. He was also a member of Williams Masonic Lodge #176 AF&AM, Cornelius. Steve is survived by his second wife, Janice Shoe; children, Stephanie S. Glasco (Brian) of Estero, Fla., Elizabeth S. Rivera (David) of Brooklyn, N.Y., Darren Miller (Kathryn), Bradley Miller (Tia Taylor), Doris Bame of Carolina Beach; and sister, Ann Shive (Bill) of Salisbury. Services will be held Thursday, June 4, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home with the Rev. Dave Keck officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 454 Fieldstone Rd., Mooresville, NC 28115. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home www.cavin-cook.com

