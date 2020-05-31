September 5, 1959 - May 29, 2020 David Gregory Smith, 60, of Mooresville, passed unexpectedly Friday, May 29, 2020, at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. He was born Sept. 5, 1959, in Charlotte, to the late Heyward Norman Smith and Nancy Carole Welch Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Lee Smith; brothers, Steven Shawn Smith and Phillip Lynn Smith; sister, Linda Carole Smith. David enjoyed wood working, hanging out with friends and family on Lake Norman, watching sunsets on the lake and going to the beach. He was known for his great sense of humor. He graduated from East Mecklenburg High School and attended UNC Charlotte. He is survived by son, David Gregory Smith II (Taylor); brother, Heyward "Woody" Smith Jr.; niece, Kirsten Tatnall Smith Murphy (Jeff), of Florida; and his beloved furry friend, Bullitt; and granddogs, Jack, Bear, and Bee. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, June 1, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 2, at 2 p.m. at Glenwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Mourne Fire Department, P.O. Box 32, Mt. Mourne, NC 28123. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory www.cavin-cook.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.