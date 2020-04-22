April 19, 2020 Mrs. Katha Laverne Vanderburg Stewart, 71, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 25, at 11 a.m., at New Life Missionary Baptist Church in Troutman. A visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to services. Interment will be private in the VA National Cemetery in Salisbury, at a later date, in accordance with the COVID-19 mandate. W.H. Bryant, A.E. Grier and Sons Funeral Home of Moresville
