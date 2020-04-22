April 19, 2020 Mrs. Katha Laverne Vanderburg Stewart, 71, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 25, at 11 a.m., at New Life Missionary Baptist Church in Troutman. A visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to services. Interment will be private in the VA National Cemetery in Salisbury, at a later date, in accordance with the COVID-19 mandate. W.H. Bryant, A.E. Grier and Sons Funeral Home of Moresville

To plant a tree in memory of Katha Stewart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.