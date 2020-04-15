October 11, 1937 - April 9, 2020 Mary Lynch Sullivan, 82, of Mooresville, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House, after a brief illness. Mary was born Oct. 11, 1937, to Thomas F. Lynch and Helen (Fitzpatrick) Lynch. She was raised in Naugatuck, Conn., surrounded by aunts, uncles and cousins. She graduated from Naugatuck High School in 1955. Mary volunteered with the Red Cross during the Great Flood of 1955. She received her B.A. from the University of Connecticut. Mary was married to Robert L. Sullivan, Aug. 1, 1959. After several transfers around New England for work, Mary and Bob moved to Gloversville, N.Y., in 1963. She was a Gloversville resident for 30 years, working as a teacher in several area schools before going to work for the State of New York, where she worked for over 20 years, retiring in 1992 as a senior budget analyst for the New York Motor Vehicle Department. Mary loved to volunteer, serving as a Girl Scout leader for many years. She was active in democratic politics, serving as vice chair for the Gloversville Democratic Committee. Mary also ran as a Democrat for a seat on the Gloversville Common Council. She was a long time member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church (now Church of the Holy Spirit). In 1993, Mary Sullivan decided to move back to Naugatuck, Conn. Mary assisted in the care of her mother, Helen, in her final years. She was a member of the Democratic Party in Naugatuck, having served as chair of the Democratic Town Committee. Mary served on the Board of Education in Naugatuck from 2005 to 2007. Mary enjoyed attending many state democratic caucuses and conventions, while she was active with the party. She was an unsuccessful democratic candidate for the 70th district seat in the Connecticut House of Representatives in 2000 and 2006. Mary was very active with the Ancient Order of Hibernians. In 2007, Mary retired again and moved to Mooresville. She enjoyed volunteering for democratic candidates and was a member of the Senior Democrats of Iredell County. Mary especially enjoyed the "Wednesday Lunch Club" ladies, who were all dear friends. Mary Lynch Sullivan is survived by four daughters, Catherine Sullivan (Ruth Hilsman) of Seattle, Wash., Sandra Hall (Daniel Fequiere) of Hollywood, Fla., Joanne Sullivan (Arturo Chavez) of El Paso, Texas, and Elizabeth Preston of Mooresville; two sons, Robert Lawrence Sullivan of Duluth, Ga., and William J. Sullivan of Snellville, Ga. Mary is also survived by two sisters, Margaret Robinson of Point Pleasant Beach, N.J., and Denise Aguero of Hoschton, Ga. She was predeceased by a brother, Thomas F. Lynch, and former husband, Robert L. Sullivan. Mary has six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Interment will be scheduled later this summer, with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the American Cancer Society. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
New Home Construction Additions/Renovations; Kitchen Cabinets Installed; Door/Window Replacements; Decks, Flooring, Painting, Garage, Vinyl Siding. Licensed and Insured Tom Fox - 828-238-8879
Gutter Cleaning Repairs Installations "Gutter Guards" Kirby Maintenance
Commercial Residential 2020 LAWN CARE: Weekly mow, blow, trim, edge; manual & herbicide weed control; trim plants & shrubbery as needed. SPRING: Aerate/ core plug, reseed and fertilizer. FALL: Aerate/ core plug and lime, all lean-up, gutter clean out. ( Up to 3/4 acre) $200. per mont…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.