October 8, 1940 - June 3, 2020 Henry "Hank" Silas Swaenepoel, 79, of Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Davis Regional Medical Center, Statesville. Born Oct. 8, 1940, in Wheaten, Ill., he was a son of the late August Swaenepoel and Luella Hendrickson Petermann. Hank was a retired electrician and enjoyed doing anything electrical. He was truly a "jack-of-all trades". He was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served on a submarine. Hank enjoyed bowling, archery, and fishing. He also loved to be outside gardening and working on his farm. Hank was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Swaenepoel; and sister, Arlene Lawnicki. He is survived by his children, Brenda Swaenepoel and Gary Swaenepoel (Elizabeth); brother, Oliver Swaenepoel (Kathleen); and grandsons, Lee and Evan Swaenepoel. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 14, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home in Mooresville. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Salisbury National Cemetery when restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com
