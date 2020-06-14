Henry "Hank" Silas Swaenepoel, 79, of Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The previous visitation for Henry Silas Swaenepoel for Sunay, June 14, has been postponed till a later date. Cavin-Cook Funeral Homeand Crematory, Mooresville is serving the family.

