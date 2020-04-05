Swanka. Michael Edward

JUNE 3, 1958 - APRIL 1, 2020 Michael Edward Swanka, 61, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his residence.
He was born June 3, 1958, in Syracuse, N.Y., to Grace Carapella Swanka and the late Edward Swanka.
Michael was an avid Syracuse football and basketball fan. He enjoyed cooking and baking; even created his own cookbook. Michael loved his family and especially spending time with his grandchildren. He was kind, compassionate, had a happy presence, and would help anyone he could. He was a great friend and was loved by all.
Michael is survived by his wife, Bridget Stella Swanka; children, Christopher Swanka, Alex Swanka, Ashlyn Swanka, Riley Delaney (Heather), and Matthew Swanka; mother, Grace Swanka; sister, Mary Ann Swanka; granddaughters, Abigail and Erin Delaney; and his canine companion, Coda.
The family will receive friends Monday, April 6, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m., at Glenwood Memorial Park, with the Rev. Zachary Whitt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104.
