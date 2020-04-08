June 3, 1958 - April 1, 2020 Michael Edward Swanka, 61, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 3, 1958, in Syracuse, N.Y., to Grace Carapella Swanka and the late Edward Swanka. Michael was an avid Syracuse football and basketball fan. He enjoyed cooking and baking; even created his own cookbook. Michael loved his family and especially spending time with his grandchildren. He was kind, compassionate, had a happy presence, and would help anyone he could. He was a great friend and was loved by all. Michael is survived by his wife, Bridget Stella Swanka; children, Christopher Swanka, Alex Swanka, Ashlyn Swanka, Riley Delaney (Heather), and Matthew Swanka; mother, Grace Swanka; sister, Mary Ann Swanka; granddaughters, Abigail and Erin Delaney; and his canine companion, Coda. The family received friends Monday, April 6, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. A graveside service followed at 1 p.m., at Glenwood Memorial Park, with the Rev. Zachary Whitt officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com
Breaking
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
NEED A METAL ROOF? ALL WORK GUARANTEED! Financing Available! Free Estimates! Newton, NC (828) 308-7667 or (828) 465-0054 www.piedmontmetal roofing.com
Home exterior cleaning. Singlewide MH start at $100. Single level & Doublewide homes start at $175. multi-level homes start at $225. Insured. 336-428-2053
Hollar Bros. Tree Service Tree Removal - Tree Trimming Stump Grinding - Skid Steer Work & Hauling Full Clean Up Fully Insured - Free Estmates Scott & Jeremy Hollar 828-320-3897
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.