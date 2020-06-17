November 7, 1935 - June 14, 2020 Ruth Helen Blackwelder Torrence, our Mimi, entered the Church Triumphant Sunday, June 14, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Born Nov. 7, 1935, Ruth was the daughter of the late Robert and Truetta Armstrong Blackwelder of Mooresville. Ruth graduated from Mooresville Senior High School and was employed by Allied Artists in Charlotte, Sewing Circle, Inc., in Mooresville, and Belk at Signal Hill Mall in Statesville. She retired from Belk after more than 25 years of service, and she formed many lifelong friendships there. In 1955, she married Bill Torrence, her childhood sweetheart, and they celebrated 64 years of marriage. Ruth was a beloved mother and grandmother, and she doted on her grandchildren. She adored her immediate and extended family above all else. Ruth loved Jesus, and she was a member of Southside Baptist Church, where she appreciated studying the Bible with the Little Women Sunday School class. She enjoyed a good book, baking birthday cakes, listening to gospel music, attending family reunions, watching Matlock, and sharing her blessings with others. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her aunt, Pinkie Armstrong; her siblings, Hubert Blackwelder, Annie Blackwelder Crabb, James Blackwelder, Betty Blackwelder Pierce; and a baby brother. Left to treasure her memory are her husband, Bill Torrence; daughter, Renee Torrence Dulin and husband, John, of Troutman; granddaughter, Anna Dulin Milholland and husband, Joel, of Williamsburg, Va.; grandson, the Rev. John William Dulin III of Troutman; and her "littlest darling," great-granddaughter, Graylynn Milholland; brother, Kenneth Blackwelder and wife, Bobbie, of Clemmons; sister-in-law, Sue Crabb of Mooresville; special friends, Bobbie Childers, Margaret Hurlocker, Hazel Blackmon, and Gene and Cissy Willis; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. We are most grateful for the exceptional medical care Ruth received throughout the years, most notably from Dr. Ruby Grimm, Dr. James Bradford, Dr. James Foushee, Dr. Carla Pence and the staff at the Iredell Memorial Hospital Skilled Nursing Center, Iredell Home Health, the staff at Lake Norman Dialysis Center, Dr. Sinsai Salman, Dr. Michael Ryan, Dr. Wallace Tarry, and most recently, the staff at the Gordon Hospice House. We are also appreciative of a very special angel who came to her rescue last summer; we will never forget your kindness. A graveside service, officiated by the Rev. Mark Ball, the Rev. Hal Greene, and the Rev. John William Dulin III will occur at Glenwood Memorial Park in Mooresville, Friday, June 19, at 10 a.m. The family requests that all who attend wear masks and practice social distancing. Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625 and/or to Southside Baptist Church, 525 S Broad St., Mooresville, NC 28115. The family also requests that those who knew and loved Ruth, to share kindness with another person. "In the same way, let your light shine upon others." Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
