Ms. Paulette Vanderburg-Covington, 75, of Rahway, N.J., formerly of Mooresville, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Funeral Services were held Friday, May 8, in Plainfield, N.J Survivors include son, Victor Vanderburg; grandson; great-grandson; brother, Andy T. Vanderburg Sr., all of New Jersey; sister, Phyllis D. Houston of Salisbury; uncle, Percell Vanderburg of Mooresville; and a host other relatives and friends.

