Ms. Paulette Vanderburg-Covington, 75, of Rahway, N.J., formerly of Mooresville, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Funeral Services were held Friday, May 8, in Plainfield, N.J Survivors include son, Victor Vanderburg; grandson; great-grandson; brother, Andy T. Vanderburg Sr., all of New Jersey; sister, Phyllis D. Houston of Salisbury; uncle, Percell Vanderburg of Mooresville; and a host other relatives and friends.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
LAND Clearing, Grading & Stumping Large or Small Jobs. Hauling Rock/Dirt 704-682-0748 ~ Beth 704-682-0749 ~ John J & H Clearing & Grading
D & R Electrical Service CALL US FOR ALL YOUR RESIDENTIAL NEEDS.... New Homes, Remodel Additions, Adding Outlets/Lights, Etc. 40 YEARS EXPERIENCE CALL 704-202-4541
#1 GODFREY TREE SERVICE OVER 48 YRS. OF TREE SERVICE EXP. Tree/Stump Removal Trimming Total Clean Up Bucket Truck Storm Damage Clean-Up Free Estimates - Insured 704-872-3976 704-880-2934
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.