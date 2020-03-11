September 11, 1948 - March 7, 2020 William Albert Wanner Sr., 71, of Mooresville, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born Sept. 11, 1948, in Newark, N.J., to the late Albert Wanner Jr. and Dorothy Fischer Wanner. Mr. Wanner was an avid music lover and enjoyed going to concerts, loved woodworking and was a collector of all things. He liked to visit the Jersey Shore Boardwalk, going on rides and roller coasters with his children and loved swimming. His grandchildren were his world and he always enjoyed the times he spent with them and the things they did together. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wanner was preceded by a granddaughter, Caroline Wanner. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Deborah Urbanski Wanner; sons, William Wanner Jr. (Christianne) and John Wanner; daughter, Elizabeth Bryck (Paul); and grandchildren, Evan and Ella Wanner and Abigail Bryck. A private family service is planned. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com
