April 11, 1943 - May 15, 2020 Ray Franklin Webster, 77, of Mooresville, a small business owner and lifelong farmer, died peacefully following a lengthy illness, Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home. Ray was born April 11, 1943, to the late Johnny Ray Webster and the late Virginia Johnston Webster. He founded Ray's Asphalt Paving in the spring of 1970, a now very successful asphalt paving, gravel hauling and all-around construction business. Ray had a passion for farming, John Deere tractors and old cars. He loved his church, Community Baptist in Mount Mourne, which he attended religiously for over 60 years. He often vacationed in the Appalachian Mountains, frequenting Linville, Pigeon Forge and Cades Cove, Tenn. He adored his nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, often bragging about them to anyone who would listen. Ray was a problem solver who would utilize his mechanical skills to invent all forms of equipment to make his work easier. Ray is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dorothy Webster; children, Johnny Webster, Worth Webster and Barbara Webster; siblings, Nancy Moore, James Webster, and Shirley Nichols. The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 19, from 12:30 to 2 p.m., at Community Baptist Church, Langtree Rd. in Mount Mourne, with services following at 2 p.m., with Pastor Jonathan Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Community Baptist Church, 274 Langtree Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory of Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
