December 8, 1930 - March 18, 2020 George Washington Whatley Jr., 89, of Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born Dec. 8, 1930, in Griffin, Ga., to the late George and Ida Bell Barron Whatley. Mr. Whatley was a veteran serving the in U.S. Army. He was retired from Florida Steel and was a Ham Radio operator. He was a member of Shearer Presbyterian Church in Mooresville. Mr. Whatley was an elder of the Presbyterian Church and a member of the Gideons International. He enjoyed photography and was a member of the Charlotte Photography Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Taylor Nance. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jean Townson Whatley; children, John Whatley (Marie), Ramona Smith (Tommy), Suzanne Neblett (Garland), Margy Nance (Shawn); grandchildren, Rebecca, Jessica, Natalie, Joel, Derek, Joshua, Sarah, Isaac, Michael, Joseph, Elijah, and Nathan; and eight great-grandchildren. Mr. Whatley was laid to rest Saturday, March 21, at Shearer Presbyterian Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 872, Mooresville, NC 28115. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home www.cavin-cook.com
