September 3, 1931 - April 3, 2020 Sara Grace Thompson White, 88, of Mooresville, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. She was born Sept. 3, 1931, in Iredell County, to the late Lawrence and Sally Honeycutt Thompson. After retiring from Coin Caterers Consolidated, she found a second career as a CNA at The Pines in Davidson for a number of years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Catherine Caldwell; and brothers, Burl, Leon, Lamont, and W.W. Thompson. She is survived by her daughters, Tonya White (Chad), Donna Carver (Ronnie); grandchildren, Christopher Carver and wife, Lisa, Jeremy Carver, Garret Long, and Trace Clark; great-grandchildren, Logan Carver and Halley Carver; and sister-in-law, Peggy Thompson. The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 7, from 1 to 2 p.m., with a service following at 2 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel with Eddie Karriker officiating. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McKendree Church, 291 McKendree Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117; or Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com
