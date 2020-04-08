White, Sarah Ellen Baucom

May 16, 1933 - April 7, 2020 Sarah Ellen Baucom White, 86, of Mooresville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, from Accordius Health of Mooresville.
Born in Union County, May 16, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Henry Alexander Baucom and Eunice Holmes Baucom.
Ellen worked as a classification specialist in civil service. She loved to read, play bridge, travel and enjoyed collecting numerous items.
Ellen gave her heart and life to the Lord early in life and remained faithful to Him, until she saw His face yesterday afternoon. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Statesville.
She shared 65 years of marriage with her beloved husband, Kenneth N. White, who survives. Ellen is further survived by one brother, Henre E. Baucom; two sisters, Peggy Hall and Shirley Chambers; and many nieces and nephews, whom she loved as they loved her.
Mrs. White will lie in state at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall, Monday, April 13.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Statesville, 815 Davie Ave., Statesville, NC 28677.
