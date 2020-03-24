Iredell County now has nine reported cases of coronavirus, state officials reported.
Overall, there are 398 reported cases in the state as of Tuesday morning, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported. The state is updating the numbers once a day. That is a growth of more than 100 cases since Monday morning’s report.
In nearby counties, Mecklenburg County has 104 reported cases. Forsyth County has 12, Cabarrus County has eight, Rowan County has five, Catawba County has four, Gaston County has three, Lincoln and Davie counties have one each.
On Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that public K-12 schools would continue to be closed through May 15. He also announced the closing of gyms, theaters and hair salons and barbers as of Wednesday at 5 p.m.
On Monday, the Iredell County Health Department reiterated the importance of social distancing.
Social distancing means the avoidance of crowded places and maintaining distances of at least 6 feet from other people. In addition, it reiterated ongoing actions one can take to protect against the virus:
» Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
» Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.
» Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.
» Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, cellphones, computers, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles) using a regular household detergent and water
» Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Always wash your hands with soap and water if your hands are visibly dirty.
Anyone who has been tested and is awaiting results should self-quarantine for 14 days. That means one should stay home and limit close contact with other individuals.
If one experiences symptoms, including having a fever, developing a cough, or having shortness of breath, you should also immediately remove yourself from a work environment and limit your contact with family, friends, and the general public. One should then seek testing by contacting a primary care provider.
Additional testing information can be found on the Iredell County Health Department COVID-19 webpage (https://nciredellcounty.civicplus.com/1383/Coronavirus-COVID-19)
Residents with general questions about COVID-19 can call the NC Division of Public Health Coronavirus Call Line 24 hours a day/7 days a week at 1-866-462-3821. Nurses and pharmacists from the North Carolina Poison Control are available to answer questions.