COVID-19 has made life difficult for everyone, especially families and children. Since 1983, each year in April, the president of the United States and many governors issue proclamations to announce National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The purpose of the ‘National Child Abuse Prevention Month’ is to raise awareness about child abuse prevention and how we, as individuals and communities, can help prevent the abuse and neglect of children.
Child abuse and neglect are serious concerns for law enforcement and our community. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the community policing philosophy of being proactive instead of reactive. One of our goals is to promote children’s social and emotional wellbeing and prevent maltreatment within families and communities. Whether as parents or support for parents, we are all stakeholders in ensuring that the children in our communities are safe and protected.
Research shows that 95% of abuse is preventable through education, which is why we promote information and strategies to prevent, recognize, and respond to the four types of child abuse (physical, emotional, sexual and neglect), exploitation, bullying, cyberbullying, human trafficking, digital abuse and other digital dangers.
With the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, schools have moved to digital learning, and children are spending more time online than normal. Whether it is school-related learning or social media and playing games, it is important to educate our children on the dangers of the internet.
You should have rules in place regarding the internet and devices. For example, if your child is doing virtual learning, be sure to connect with their teacher or school and familiarize yourself with their applications. Additionally, discuss the importance of never giving out identifying information such as name, address and phone number online.
As a father myself, nothing is more important to me than my family. As a parent, it saddens me to hear details of child abuse. I have personally worked cases of extreme child abuse and child deaths throughout my career. I understand the importance and sensitivity of cases involving children, and that is why I feel so strongly that specialized units are crucial.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Special has a Special Victim’s Unit that includes detectives who have received extensive training in the areas of child abuse and neglect. These detectives work with children and families who have experienced child abuse, neglect or domestic violence. In addition, these detectives work in conjunction with local agencies such as the Department of Social Services, District Attorney, Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center, Stop Child Abuse Now (SCAN), and My Sister’s House to insure the children of Iredell County receive the best care and representation they can.
As part of our commitment to being proactive, we have also assigned School Resource Officers in the elementary schools throughout Iredell County. School Resource officers are specifically trained in internet safety, anti-bullying and recognizing the possible signs of abuse. Additionally, School Resource Officers are knowledgeable regarding the various community resources available to families and can make referrals.
We have always taken child abuse cases seriously at the sheriff’s office. These cases are very complex and emotional to work. I encourage you to take an active role in your children’s lives, and learn about their activities and interactions with others. Make sure your children know they can talk to you about anything that bothers them and the differences between touches that are “OK” and “not OK.” Moreover, educate children about the differences between good secrets and bad secrets.
If you suspect a child has been abused, or is in danger of abuse and neglect, please call us and file a report. As always, if you have any additional questions about child abuse or any other law enforcement issue, please call me at 704-878-3180 or email me at decampbell@co.iredell.nc.us.