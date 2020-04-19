I’m extremely concerned with the growing call of the people who know nothing of public health to lift the stay-at-home orders. As someone with a presumptive case of coronavirus, and with an asthmatic son with it in our home as well, people are wholly unaware of the level of its existence. We must continue to listen to professionals before simply lifting the orders without a cohesive plan in place that includes the ability to test everyone on demand.
Gov. Roy Cooper, Rep. Fraley, and Sen. Alexander must follow the advice of professionals and save the many lives at risk here, especially those fighting this on the front lines.
They must act using reason above partisan posturing.
Diane Sheehan
Mooresville