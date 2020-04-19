On March 28, 1979, I was in the fourth grade. My teacher was Mr. Daily, and he was definitely one of my favorites. I attended Hershey Elementary School. As in Hershey, Pennsylvania. I lived in Hershey during my third- and fourth-grade years because my dad did his cardiology training during that time at Penn State, which had its medical center in Hershey.
I remember a lot about that time in my life; I guess because it was something so different for me and my family. One thing I remember about Hershey was the smell of chocolate in the air. Before Hershey, I had lived in Waynesville, which is close to Canton, and we had the totally different smell of paper mill in the air. And then when I moved to Winston-Salem after college, there was the smell of tobacco in the air … but I digress. The smell of chocolate. Also, in downtown Hershey, the streetlights had covers shaped like Hershey Kisses.
My sister and I had season’s passes to Hershey Park the summer between my third- and fourth-grade years. Mom would drop us and our friends off at the Park in the morning and then pick us up in late afternoon. Hershey Park is where my friend Kerry and I rode the Sooper Dooper Looper roller coaster 50 times in a row on one slow summer day. We loved to ride the Comet roller coaster too — it was strictly big hills, no loops — and we liked the antique cars because we could weave from one side of the road to the other until the track in the middle would jerk the car violently back to the center. We were too young for whiplash.
Right beside Hershey Park was Chocolate World. It was kind of an interactive museum about chocolate. We went there so many times that we had the narration memorized. I can still remember something about “the seeds of the Theobroma cacao tree” (I did just have to look up how to spell that).
I learned how to ride a bike when we moved to Hershey. My first bike was lavender with a white seat with pink and lavender flowers on it. My first bike wreck was approximately one hour after I had learned to ride said bike, a few blocks away from home in our neighborhood. We lived in a fairly big neighborhood where all of the houses had different colors of aluminum (not vinyl) siding.
On summer days when we were not at Hershey Park or Chocolate World, we went to the pool, where they sold candy bars (Hershey’s of course) out of the freezer. (If you haven’t ever had a frozen candy bar, you are missing out.) On summer nights, we neighborhood kids would all gather at one house or another and play Capture the Flag.
Once, after I had more mastery over my bike riding, my sister, her friend Kim and I rode our bikes so far that we got lost, and it started getting dark. So, we went to the first house we saw, rang the doorbell and asked to use the phone. We went into those nice people’s kitchen, called Mom and Dad on the telephone, probably rotary, and had the lady explain where we were so that Dad could come get us in the station wagon.
These memories are probably like the memories that some of you who are my age have; it was a simpler time. We played outside, we went to amusement parks by ourselves and we rode our bikes till we didn’t even know where we were. We watched “Love Boat” on Saturday nights and even “Fantasy Island” if our parents would let us stay up that late.
But one thing that was different about my life during that time was an event that happened on March 28, 1979. On that day, there was a partial meltdown of one of the nuclear reactors at Three Mile Island, a nuclear power plant close to Hershey. So close, in fact, that from the upstairs windows on the back side of our house, we could see the Three Mile Island cooling towers. The partial meltdown had caused a radiation leak, and there were concerns that there would be elevated levels of radiation in the environment. It was the worst commercial nuclear accident in U.S. history, according to reports.
Even as a kid, I knew something was wrong that day when we stayed inside for recess. It was a pretty day, and this was Pennsylvania — unless there was 3 feet of snow on the ground (which was actually not that unusual during the winter) we were going outside. But not that day.
And then later in the day, when we were walking back to our classroom after music, the hallways were lined with parents who were there to pick up their kids early and take them home. It was eerie and a little scary for a fourth-grader. But I imagine it was much scarier for the parents.
My mom said that she remembers being at my school, working on the garden in the courtyard, when all of a sudden, everybody closed their classroom windows at the same time. She said she went inside to see what was going on, and that was when she learned that there had been an “accident” at Three Mile Island.
I left school early with my mom, and we went to pick up my sister, who was in the ninth grade, at the Junior High. My sister said that she remembers panicking because all of the kids were leaving school early, and she thought that Mom wouldn’t come get her and she would have to wait and ride the bus. (She was wrong; we were on our way.)
My sister also said that she remembers it being really quiet, and she remembers my dad coming home that night and telling us that he would not be able to leave. The doctors all had to stay in Hershey, and my dad said he remembers that the hospital was crazy, with everyone trying to figure out exactly what to do.
I remember watching TV that night and seeing diagrams showing the different areas around the plant. According to the diagrams, my house was within the first circle, the 5-mile radius.
The next day, my mom, my sister, our two dogs and I packed up and went to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where my Aunt Mary Allen and Uncle Gene had a house. We stayed there for a couple of days and then went to their apartment just outside Washington, D.C. I will always remember that trip because the cherry blossoms were in bloom, and it was such a beautiful time … in contrast to the dire situation back home. My dad said what he remembers most about that time is how dark it was when he went home at night because everyone had left town.
We stayed with my aunt and uncle for a few days; school had been canceled, and going outside at home was discouraged. I really cannot remember how things got back to normal, but I know that they did. And as my mom later said, by the time we knew something was wrong, it had already happened.
So why am I writing this now?
Well, because I had not really thought much about it until recently when I started hearing phrases again like “shelter in place” and “state of emergency.” I know that this pandemic is not at all the same situation, and I know that none of us knows when things will be back to normal. But what I do know is that most of the time, things have a way of working out and getting back to normal … if we just have faith.