There is a can’t-miss addition in place on the playground equipment at all of the parks maintained by the Mooresville Recreation Department. Brightly-colored yellow tape, much like what is often noticed at the scene of crimes, now covers all the outdoor playground sets — including climbing equipment and swing sets among many others — situated at all of the 13 area parks under the watchful eye of the MRD. Due to the current restraints in place caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the cautionary tape and other methods are protecting all the outdoor equipment to indicate being inaccessible by potential users. While the parks themselves remain open, signs notify the public that the sites have not been sanitized completely and inform users that they are at their own risk in case of use. In addition to the playground equipment, all buildings with restrooms are also closed until further notice.
Most Popular
-
Sheriff: Georgia man was carrying 1.94 grams of methamphetamine
-
JOEL REESE COLUMN: Progress for women's rights was slow in North Carolina
-
Iredell-Statesville Schools names new principals; four moving between schools
-
Major repairs temporarily impact the Mooresville Transfer Station
-
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of 20-year-old Statesville woman