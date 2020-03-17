Hold that kind thought.
Plans on the part of representatives of two Mooresville public service departments to participate in a combination benefit/scholarship basketball tournament have been benched due to the coronavirus..
Members of the Mooresville Police Department and Mooresville Fire-Rescue were originally to play against counterparts hailing from the same two departments in Davidson in the second annual Mark Swaney Basketball Game used to honor a pair of area police officers — one of them one of Mooresville’s own — who were killed in the line of duty.
The affair’s namesake, the late Mark Swaney, was shot and killed during an altercation with a suspect on Christmas Day in 1997.
MPD Officer Sheldon Jordan was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Plaza Drive in May of last year.
“Both of these police officers were dedicated public servants who put others before themselves,’’ stated Davidson Chief of Police Penny Dunn in an official release. “The loss of their lives impacts family, friends, co-workers and the communities they served forever. Recognizing their legacy by supporting scholarships for young people seeking to become police officers is an honor.”
The friendly competition was slated to be held at the Community School of Davidson campus in Davidson Friday afternoon.
It remains to be known whether the event will be rescheduled once the threat of the COVID-19 presence has eased.
A portion of the funds raised from the game are directed toward the Officer Jordan Sheldon Memorial Scholarship at Mitchell Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program.
In addition, proceeds were on track to be used to provide a one-year scholarship to a designated Community School of Davidson senior.
While the game itself has been postponed, all still wishing to support the program can do so by visiting online at squareup.com/market/csd-booster-club.